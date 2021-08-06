Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $7.72 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $150.17 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

