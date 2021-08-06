5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNP. Laurentian dropped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

TSE VNP opened at C$2.78 on Friday. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.86. The company has a market cap of C$226.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,499,620. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 169,300 shares of company stock valued at $488,697.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

