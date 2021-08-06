SVB Leerink Comments on Vericel Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vericel in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78. Vericel has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Vericel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

