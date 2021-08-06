Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHW. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Chesswood Group in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE CHW opened at C$11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Chesswood Group has a 52 week low of C$4.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 46.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.69.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.40 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Chesswood Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

In related news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

