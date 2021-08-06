goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$170.60.

GSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 15,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.72, for a total transaction of C$2,201,156.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,694,707.50. Also, Senior Officer Andrea Fiederer sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total transaction of C$768,085.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$2,260,914.17. Insiders have sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,223 in the last ninety days.

TSE GSY opened at C$171.59 on Tuesday. goeasy has a one year low of C$58.00 and a one year high of C$177.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$170.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 12.0193119 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.84%.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

