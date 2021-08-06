Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,036 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.55.

Shares of STX opened at $90.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

