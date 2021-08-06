3,667 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.28.
Penn National Gaming Company Profile
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
