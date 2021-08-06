3,667 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.11 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.28.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

