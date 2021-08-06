Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 194,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,638 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

IBMP opened at $27.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $27.47.

