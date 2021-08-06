Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $59,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after buying an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after buying an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after buying an additional 672,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,425,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of LEG opened at $48.39 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $282,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,677 shares of company stock worth $1,225,542 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

