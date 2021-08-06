Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,253 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 101,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 45,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,540 shares of company stock worth $34,238,450. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $163.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $164.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

