International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

IP stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

