Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

SNN stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.