New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.41 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.35 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,550. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

