New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $46,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.17.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

