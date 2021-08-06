New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $83,850,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after buying an additional 242,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 1,302.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after buying an additional 149,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.65 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 16.41%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,953. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

