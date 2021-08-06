Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 921.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 85,115 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $77.05.

