Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Increased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,451 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

