SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $372.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $335.00 to $372.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $346.93 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $350.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.23. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.55 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,573,000 after purchasing an additional 543,282 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $123,257,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

