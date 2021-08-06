Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.87. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 908,284 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 112,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $978,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.