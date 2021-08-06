Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

RLMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.