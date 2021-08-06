Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $178.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RARE. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

