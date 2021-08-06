Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.17

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited (ASX:PNI) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Investment Management Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In related news, insider Andrew Chambers sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$9.73 ($6.95), for a total transaction of A$2,919,300.00 ($2,085,214.29).

Pinnacle Investment Management Group Limited operates as an investment management company in Australia. The company offers third party distribution, and fund infrastructure and support services to its affiliates and various investment managers. It also operates as a corporate trustee and responsible entity for retail and wholesale investment trusts.

