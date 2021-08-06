eXp World Holdings, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) declared a — dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

EXPI stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. eXp World has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.30 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,700 shares of company stock worth $9,014,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.