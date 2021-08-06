Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend payment by 16.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 79.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 189.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

