Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Issued By William Blair

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $204.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.42. Kadant has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $206.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.