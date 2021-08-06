Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at $82,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

