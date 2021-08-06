Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Boise Cascade Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2021 earnings at $14.97 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

NYSE:BCC opened at $52.78 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 37.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 68,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 202.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

