Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

