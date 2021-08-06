Veracity Capital LLC Invests $168,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,480,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,514,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,483,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of HIMX opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.88. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.