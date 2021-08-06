Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.36 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.