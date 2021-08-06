Veracity Capital LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.