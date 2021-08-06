Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 819 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

