Veracity Capital LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,639 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after purchasing an additional 686,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,736,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,797,000 after purchasing an additional 633,402 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

