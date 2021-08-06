e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $96.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.31 or 0.00355384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007402 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000665 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,982,984 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,710 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

