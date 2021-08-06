Investors Buy Large Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,746 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,401% compared to the typical volume of 159 call options.
COMM stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in CommScope by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in CommScope by 66.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
