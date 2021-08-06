Investors Buy Large Volume of CommScope Call Options (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,746 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,401% compared to the typical volume of 159 call options.

COMM stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. CommScope has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in CommScope by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CommScope by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in CommScope by 66.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

