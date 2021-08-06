Berry Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

Several other research firms have also commented on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Berry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.44.

BRY stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36. Berry has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.