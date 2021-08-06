Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFBK)

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CF Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CFBK opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.12. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 457.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CF Bankshares by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 553,088 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

