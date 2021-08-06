KeyCorp Weighs in on ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

COP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

