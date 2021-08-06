Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE MTDR opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

