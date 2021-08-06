Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Clearway Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.66%. Clearway Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

