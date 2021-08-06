Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director John D. Diekman Sells 1,000 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,246,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $149.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 1.12. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.42.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Zai Lab by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $112,804,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $99,141,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,104,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Zai Lab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.