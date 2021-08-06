Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sammy Karam Sells 8,000 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50. The company has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

