Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sammy Karam Sells 8,000 Shares

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50. The company has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
