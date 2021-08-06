GameCredits Reaches One Day Volume of $2.13 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $18.71 million and $2.13 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00355850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,907,017 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

