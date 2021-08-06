AllianceBernstein Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 5,834 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $8,330,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after buying an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,275,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $51.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.