Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.610-$1.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $308 million-$314 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.05 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $924.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.