UpToken (UP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $250,625.45

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, UpToken has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. UpToken has a total market cap of $250,625.45 and approximately $205.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UpToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UpToken Coin Profile

UpToken (UP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

UpToken Coin Trading

