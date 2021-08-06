Storj Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $35.55 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Storj coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $352.33 million and approximately $35.55 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00057619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.10 or 0.00900239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00097849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00042458 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,558,766 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

