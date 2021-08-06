Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TCMD stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $864.64 million, a P/E ratio of 64.71, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.30.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

