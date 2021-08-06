Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 298,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 195,122 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 22.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

