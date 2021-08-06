ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

SSO opened at $126.74 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $126.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.90.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.